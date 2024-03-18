Category:
How to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Maybe I should take a nap.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Mar 18, 2024 06:50 am
Dragon in Ohn'ahran Plains lying
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is slowly drawing to a close, so it’s time to grab all achievements and cosmetics. One achievement that’s quite easy to pick up is Sleeping on the Job.

This achievement tasks you with finding six sleeping dragons and using the /sleep emote on them. It’s quite simple and it shouldn’t take more than 10 to 15 minutes to get it done. On top of this, all the dragons are in the Ohn’aran Plains, and you can easily reach them with your Dragonriding drakes or regular flying mounts. Here’s how to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement in Dragonflight

How to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

To complete the Sleeping on the Job achievement, find six sleeping drakes in Ohn’ahran Plains. Each drake is in a different place, but you can reach them all quickly if you’re using Dragonriding.

Here are the names of all sleeping dragons you’re looking for and their locations:

Map of Ohn'ahran Plains, showing the exact locations of sleeping dragons
Locations of all the sleepy dragons. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic
Dragon nameExact coordinates
Dreamguard Erezsra29.79, 62.22
Dreamguard Sayliasra25.25, 65.27
Dreamguard Lucidra19.12, 82.96
Dreamguard Aiyelasra18.12, 53.88
Dreamguard Taelyasra29.43, 41.38
Dreamguard Felyasra33.55, 53.22

Remember, click each dragon separately and type “/sleep” into chat. You don’t have to get off your mount for this count toward your progress. You can track your progress by ticking the Track Progress option under Achievements. 

Reward for completing the Sleeping on the Job achievement in WoW Dragonflight

It’s worth remembering you get nothing from completing this achievement. I think it should award a toy or a title, but alas. There’s probably no reward because it’s an easy achievement to complete in a matter of minutes. Still, if you’re a completionist, there’s no better time than now to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement. 

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.