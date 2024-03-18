World of Warcraft Dragonflight is slowly drawing to a close, so it’s time to grab all achievements and cosmetics. One achievement that’s quite easy to pick up is Sleeping on the Job.
This achievement tasks you with finding six sleeping dragons and using the /sleep emote on them. It’s quite simple and it shouldn’t take more than 10 to 15 minutes to get it done. On top of this, all the dragons are in the Ohn’aran Plains, and you can easily reach them with your Dragonriding drakes or regular flying mounts. Here’s how to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement in Dragonflight.
How to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered
To complete the Sleeping on the Job achievement, find six sleeping drakes in Ohn’ahran Plains. Each drake is in a different place, but you can reach them all quickly if you’re using Dragonriding.
Here are the names of all sleeping dragons you’re looking for and their locations:
|Dragon name
|Exact coordinates
|Dreamguard Erezsra
|29.79, 62.22
|Dreamguard Sayliasra
|25.25, 65.27
|Dreamguard Lucidra
|19.12, 82.96
|Dreamguard Aiyelasra
|18.12, 53.88
|Dreamguard Taelyasra
|29.43, 41.38
|Dreamguard Felyasra
|33.55, 53.22
Remember, click each dragon separately and type “/sleep” into chat. You don’t have to get off your mount for this count toward your progress. You can track your progress by ticking the Track Progress option under Achievements.
Reward for completing the Sleeping on the Job achievement in WoW Dragonflight
It’s worth remembering you get nothing from completing this achievement. I think it should award a toy or a title, but alas. There’s probably no reward because it’s an easy achievement to complete in a matter of minutes. Still, if you’re a completionist, there’s no better time than now to get the Sleeping on the Job achievement.