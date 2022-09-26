How to get the Brewfest Enthusiast XP buff in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The Brewfest recently kicked off in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The Oktoberfest-inspired event will be live until Oct. 6 and players will be able to participate in many activities until then.

While most players will be after the limited-time collectibles and achievements that will only be available throughout the event, some will look forward to maximizing their XP gain. Stacking up quests can be a decent way to accumulate a lot of XP in a short time, and you can also optimize your XP income while clearing mobs with the Brewfest Enthusiast XP buff.

The Brewfest Enthusiast buff increases players’ XP gain by 10 percent for two hours in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Considering the buff only lasts for two hours, you should pre-plan your questing routes so you can jump right into the action after picking up the buff.

How can you get the Brewfest Enthusiast XP buff in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Players can pick up the Brewfest Enthusiast XP buff from the Brewfest Event Area at 6am or 6pm server time in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Depending on your server, the Event Area can also function with a 15-minute delay.

The Brewfest Event Areas are located just outside of Orgrimmar and Ironforge.

Players will only need to stay in the event area until the buff goes out to receive it. Keep an eye on your current buffs and you can leave the site once you get the buff.