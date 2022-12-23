How to get Illustrious Insight in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced tons of new content to the MMO, including bringing new zones, dungeons, raids, and countless quests. Dragonflight has also revamped World of Warcraft’s long-standing professions system. Comparable to traditional classes, professions in Dragonflight now requires players to pick specializations, level up stats, and fill out talent trees.

Though much about professions have changed in Dragonflight, the core mechanics remain the same as players must still gather reagents and materials to fulfill recipes. Illustrious Insight is one such reagent that is used across multiple professions in Dragonflight, including blacksmithing, inscription, alchemy, and more.

Given that it is a widely used reagent used in over 180 recipes, Illustrious Insight is a highly sought after material. The reagent is also notable as it contains a buff which increases crafting skill by 30 whenever completed. Obtaining Illustrious Insight can be quite difficult for unaware players. If you are still looking on how to acquire the reagent outside of the auction house, look no further.

How to craft and obtain Illustrious Insight in WoW Dragonflight

Illustrious Insight is crafted by using 50 Artisan’s Mettle, a separate material that is earned by completing quests, world quests, and other various events. Given that Artisan’s Mettle is found quite often throughout the Dragon Isles, you will not have to spend too much time or energy to obtain the material.

Players can not only use Illustrious Insight to craft over items with added bonuses, but also break the material down to create five Lesser Illustrious Insight, which are used for its own set of creatable goods. If you accidently right click on the reagent, you can turn it back into regular Illustrious Insight so long as you still have all five Lesser components.

Illustrious Insight and Lesser Illustrious Insight are used for a wide array of recipes spanning across multiple professions. The full list of recipes which use Illustrious Insight can be found here.