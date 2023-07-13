How to get Greater Encapsulated Destiny in WoW Dragonflight

The most important open-world event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, the Time Rift, introduced tons of unique items like Dilated Time Capsule and Greater Encapsulated Destiny. Although rare, these items are invaluable because of their unique effects.

Greater Encapsulated Destiny is a unique and rare item that’s tied to the Time Rift events and if you’re lucky enough to get one of these, you’ll get a mount or a Battle Pet, depending on your choice.

This item is great for both avid WoW collectors and casual players who want to expand their collections. Here’s how you can get Greater Encapsulated Destiny in Dragonflight.

How do you get Greater Encapsulated Destiny in WoW Dragonflight?

The Greater Encapsulated Destiny item in Dragonflight can only come from two sources—Soridormi reputation and Contained Paracausality, a cache of goods rewarded after you complete the weekly quest called When Time Needs Mending.

Contained Paracausality is a cache of goods you’ll get each week once you complete one Time Rift even in the Tyrhold Reservoir. Bear in mind that the drop rate of Greater Encapsulated Destiny in Contained Paracausality is very small and you’ll most likely have a long grind ahead of you before you can get one mount or Battle Pet that already wasn’t in your collection.

The safer way to get Greater Encapsulated Destiny is to spam Time Rift events and reach rank four reputation with Soridormi—Timewalker. Then, Soridormi will have a quest for you and she will award you one Greater Encapsulated Destiny. To reach rank four with Soridormi, you’ll need 24,000 reputation. Along the way, she will have additional rewards for you, like Minute Glass toy and Ensemble: Rift-Mender’s Vestments, so the grind will definitely pay off.

Finally, it’s important to note that Greater Encapsulated Destiny isn’t like Reins of the Quantum Courser and it won’t transform into any mount from the past. Instead, this item will guarantee you one unobtained mount or Battle Pet from one of the invading realities. This could mean that you can get mounts from the Wrath of the Lich King, Battle for Azeroth, and The Burning Crusade/ Legion expansions, but this has yet to be confirmed.

