World of Warcraft is a game that has had many problems over the years and typically when new content is added to the game we see these issues come back into the spotlight. With the launch of Dragonflight, this is exactly what has happened for some players.

Since Dragonflight launched players have reported seeing the error Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found show up putting a halt to their action. If you fall into this category then you can relax as there are some troubleshooting steps to try before you give up.

Here is everything that may help your solve the Transfer Aborted error when it happens to you in World of Warcraft.

How to fix World of Warcraft ‘Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found’ error

There are several moments you might encounter the ‘Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found’ error. Typically it shows its ugly face when you’re attempting to enter instances, using portals, but there are several other times it can happen also.

If you’re experiencing this, Blizzard has shared a few things you can try which in the past have resulted in success for some players.

The first thing to try would be to disable your AddOns and reboot WoW. This process of disabling them must be done from the in-game menu. Should you do this and still see no success, you may have to reset the user interface entirely.

Another reason you might see the ‘Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found’ error is due to connectivity problems, which is likely the case for many instances after the release of an expansion. If you think this may be the case for you then perhaps you can try troubleshooting your connection using the guide here.