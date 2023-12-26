How to fix the ‘You have lost the title Renowned Explorer’ error in World of Warcraft

"You are not fit to rule the Horde!"

Titles are badges of honor in World of Warcraft. While some titles are difficult to unlock, others can have an easier process, but losing titles in WoW due to a random error will feel bad regardless.

When I first received the “You have lost the title Renowned Explorer” error text in WoW, I was rather shocked. Since most titles are permanent, I couldn’t understand what I could have done to lose such a trivial title. The Renowned Explorer is tied to WoW’s Recruit a Friend Program, and the error caused me to call my friends to ask whether they decided to delete their account.

Why do you lose titles in WoW?

The “You have lost the title Renowned Explorer” error is one of many examples. When you start losing titles in WoW, it’s generally because of bugs that affect Blizzard’s services.

The Fearless Spectator title is another title that disappears from players’ archives, and it’s also due to the same reasons as the Renowned Explorer title.

How can you fix the “You have lost the title Renowned Explorer” error in WoW?

Relogging is the ultimate fix to the “You have lost the title Renowned Explorer” error in WoW, at least until Blizzard rolls out a permanent solution. The titles seem to disappear when players lose connection to certain Blizzard services.

When you log into the game, you’ll reconnect to those services, but the titles may start disappearing again after some playtime.

How can you fix the “You have lost the title Fearless Spectator” error in WoW?

Like the Renowned Explorer title, you’ll need to restart WoW to fix the “You have lost the title Fearless Spectator” error in WoW. When you reload into the game, your previously disappeared titles should be back, but they might disappear again until Blizzard implements a permanent fix.

Sometimes, these annoying title errors can level up and you can find yourself in the middle of a lost title and title gained spam. This happens when your account actively reconnects to Blizzard’s services after just losing connection.