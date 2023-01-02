How to find Haniko and complete The Terrible Three quest in WoW Dragonflight

Pets and Pet Battles have always been a niche in World of Warcraft with a small, yet loyal audience. To add a bit more flavor to world quests and give this small community challenging content, Dragonflight launched with Pet Battles world quests.

One of those is The Terrible Three Pet Battle world quest that has you dueling with Haniko in the Waking Shores. Similar to other Pet Battle quests, this NPC has three unique pets that will stop at nothing to exhaust your pet supplies and annihilate you in a duel.

If you’re struggling to find Haniko in the Waking Shores or to defeat this NPC in a duel to get that sweet experience and reputation with Valdrakken Accord, here’s a quick guide on where you can find Haniko and how to complete The Terrible Three quest in Dragonflight.

How to find Haniko in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Haniko is an NPC offering you the Pet Battle world quest called The Terrible Three in the Waking Shores. Haniko is a small Vulpera NPC that belongs to Dragonscale Expedition and is located south of the Waking Shores at the coordinates 38.8 83.2.

How to complete The Terrible Three quest in WoW Dragonflight?

Hanikol has three unique pets you need to defeat to complete The Terrible Three quest. Here’s a list of all Haniko’s pets and their abilities

Pet Abilities Bloodbiter Fade, Bite, and Proto-Strike Faceripper Bite, Feign Death, and Proto-Strike Tina Emerald Bite, Death Grip, and Starfall

There are tons of strategies on how to approach this fight, and the easiest one is to have any three pets at level one with a humanoid ability as their only damaging ability, like Alliance Enthusiast. You can also use Scourged Whelping to defeat all three pets with Shadowflame, Call Darkness, and Dreadful Breath.

If you want a proper Pet Battle, you can use Blightbreath, any level 25 pet, and Anubisath Idol and complete the battle in this order: