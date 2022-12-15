How to craft Flying Fish Bones Charm in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced tons of new content to Blizzard’s MMO, but it has also revamped many of the game’s long-standing systems. Professions have taken on a new priority in Dragonflight, becoming much more akin to classes, with players selecting specializations and filling out a talent tree.

Though Dragonflight has changed many aspects of professions in World of Warcraft, the core mechanics of gathering and crafting have been retained. In order for players to craft items to level up their profession and become more proficient, they must still venture into the world and gather materials.

Flying Fish Bone Charms is a fishing item that allows players to sense rare fish in high-altitude lakes, perfect for finding fishing spots in the Azure Span. Though this material only has one required reagent, the recipe has still given players trouble. If you are trying to figure out how to craft a Flying Fish Bone Charm, look no further.

How to craft Flying Fish Bone Charms in WoW Dragonflight

Flying Fish Bone Charms are an item for fishers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, which allows the player to detect rare fish in high-altitude fishing locations. Players can access the material by speaking to Tavio in Iskaara and scrolling down to ‘Fishing Spots.’ Players will require to hit renown level six with the Iskaara Tuskarr to access this material.

Players may notice that this item only requires one material, Flying Fish Bones. Thankfully, players will not have to venture far to find the item’s required material. Only a few feet away, Flying Fish Bones can be found at /way 12.52, 49.95, on the ground between a table, chopped sea monster, and a pool.

Players can pick up the highlighted material by left-clicking and the reagent will automatically slot in their bag. Return to Tavio, and you will be able to craft your Flying Fish Bone Charm and fish virtually anywhere in the Dragon Isles.