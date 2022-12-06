How to complete the Theory in Practice quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought a plethora of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, introducing new zones, dungeons, raids, and hundreds of quests to complete across the Dragon Isles. One quest that players will encounter relatively early into their leveling journey is ‘Theory in Practice.’

This quest is found on the Waking Shores, the first zone players are introduced to in the expansion, though many have noticed a common issue in the quest. Unlike other quests in World of Warcraft, ‘Theory in Practice’ does not give the player a map marker to indicate where they need to proceed to complete the quest.

Thankfully, the quest objective is not too far away from the pick-up location and can be easily done once found. If you are stuck trying to complete Theory in Practice, this is everything you need to know.

How to complete Theory in Practice in WoW Dragonflight

Theory in Practice requires players to help nurse a young, injured Dragon whelpling back to health with the assistance of an NPC named Tyrgon. After accepting the quest, players need only walk a few steps over the injured proto-whelpling laying on the table by the questgiver.

The whelpling should be highlighted and interactable. All players must do is left-click on the injured whelping to start healing the proto-drake. A green bar will appear on your screen to indicate that your character is tending to the whelpling’s wounds, and once you are finished, speak to Tyrgon once again.

To finish the quest, players will be tasked with naming the now fully healed whelpling. Unfortunately, players can only choose from a list of pre-selected names, including Toughscale, Mr Nibbles, Lord Firegiggle, Baron von Swoopbite, and Bob. After selecting a new name for the healed whelpling, players will be able to turn the quest in a receive their reward of 2,250 XP and 13 gold.