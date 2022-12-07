How to complete the Targeted Ads quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought a plethora of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, including new zones, dungeons, raids, and hundreds of quests to accomplish across the Dragon Isles. On players’ first leveling journey through Dragonflight, Ohn’ahran Plains is typically the second region players will access after completing the Waking Shore.

While primarily featuring quests from the Maruuk Centaur, the leading faction in the area, there are plenty of side quests and optional objectives along the way. One quest players have particularly had trouble with, however, is the ‘Targeted Ads’ quest given by Azley in the Forkriver Crossing.

This quest has players quite literally hunting down a stray goat in the open expanse of the Ohn’ahran plains, making it an unexpectedly difficult venture for most. If you are stuck hunting that dreaded goat down, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Targeted Ads quest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

How to complete Targeted Ads in WoW Dragonflight

Completing Targeted Ads in World of Warcraft Dragonflight can be surprisingly difficult, as the map marker for the quest does not specify which goat contains the required quest component. The Forkriver Crossing, where the quest is picked up, is only a few steps away from the border to the neighboring zone, the Azure Span. Players should follow this road, as they will soon encounter a mass of goats beside it.

The specific goat you are looking for is referred to distinctly as ‘A Meddlesome Goat.’ While you can slay any other goats in the area, and while they do have a chance of dropping the necessary quest item, that chance is quite low.

Only the meddlesome goat is guaranteed to drop your quest item, but this specific NPC tends to wander around the area. The approximate coordinates to find the is /way 74.84, 88.67. Enough searching around the road between the Ohn’ahran Plains and Azure Span will likely result in finding it as well, though.