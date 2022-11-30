How to complete Fueling the Engine quest in WoW Dragonflight

Generally speaking, Blizzard Entertainment has done an excellent job with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28. Although the large majority of content is smooth sailing, the World of Warcraft community still struggles to solve some quests due to bugs. One of those quests is the Fueling the Engine quest in Valdrakken.

This quest is a part of profession quests that start the questline for Engine of Innovation, a machine that will be used in the end game to craft gear. Players struggle to solve this quest due to a bug that still isn’t resolved.

Here’s how to complete the Fueling the Engine quest in Dragonflight, especially if you encounter a bug that prevents you from combing materials.

Fueling the Engine description

“You have done well to pass the first challenge that Keeper Tyr left behind. Though this is but the first step on your journey I have faith you shall do well. You have earned your chance at furthering yourself in unlocking the secrets of the Forge. Add the Bottled Essence to the Engine of Innovation and see what occurs.”

Why is the Fueling the Engine quest bugged?

According to a comment on Wowhead, several quests are bugged that require bag items to be activated if you have any Artisan’s Supply quests. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix.

How to complete the Fueling the Engine quest in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the Fueling the Engine quest in Dragonflight, you’ll need to approach Engine of Innovation. Just above your action bar spells, you should see a gold button that pops up when you approach the engine. Click that button and turn in the quest.

If you can’t don’t see the gold button or if it doesn’t work, abandon any Artisan’s Supply quests you have in your quest log and try again. Bear in mind this is only a temporary bug that will be fixed soon.