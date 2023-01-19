How to complete A Chip Off the Ulduar Block quest in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is giving players a chance to relive history or experience it for the first time. As the expansion progresses, more tasks and challenges become available for the fans.

While seasoned veterans might have an easier time completing quests due to their vast experience, first-timers may struggle when it comes to navigating around the map. A Chip Off the Ulduar Block is one of the more simple quests in WotLK Classic, as it only requires players to travel to a dedicated location to pick up some rocks.

A Chip Off the Ulduar Block quest guide in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Pick up the A Chip Off the Ulduar Block quest from Argent Tournament Grounds.

Once you accept the quest, you’ll need to head to the east of Grom’arsh Crash-Site.

Land in the perimeters marked on the map below and started searching for Small Stone Blocks.

You’ll need to get close to the stones and interact with them to collect them, but not all stones will be Small. If you happen to spot a large chunk of stone, you’ll need to explode it into little pieces with the quest item, which is a bomb. Get near the large stone and click on the bomb icon next to the quest on the right side of your screen.

Using the quest item will drop a bomb on the ground that will explode after a short delay. Staying too close to the bomb will cause players to take damage, so make sure to step away from the explosion. After collecting 15 Small Stone Blocks, return to Argent Tournament Grounds to complete the challenge.