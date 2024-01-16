How many Follower Dungeons can you do a day in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered

Even the birds outside your window know Follower Dungeons were added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, transforming regular instance runs into a full-blown solo experience. But Follower Dungeons are capped and you can’t run as many instances as you want.

Dropping 421 item level gear, Follower Dungeons are a great way to get geared up if you’re a fresh level 70 character or want to learn a new spec.

But since Follower Dungeons are a safe area to practice, you’re surely wondering how many instances you can do a day in Dragonflight.

How many Follower Dungeons can you do a day in WoW Dragonflight?

When Follower Dungeons launch in Dragonflight with Patch 10.2.5, you can complete 10 runs a day. Unfortunately, this is per account and not per character.

Each time you queue up for Follower Dungeons and assemble your party, that counts as a run. So, if you really want to use up this feature, make sure not to leave or go AFK. Regular, Heroic, and Mythic dungeons don’t fall into this category and you can complete as many as you want.

Will Blizzard increase the Follower Dungeon cap in WoW Dragonflight?

You can run all Dragonflight instances as Follower Dungeons. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to a Blizzard Blue Post on Jan. 13, the devs will keep their eyes peeled on Follower Dungeons and consider increasing their limit further down the line. Unfortunately, nobody knows when this could happen and what the increased limit of Follower Dungeons will be. Personally, I’d remove the Follower Dungeon limit entirely once all the bugs have been filtered out.