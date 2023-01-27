Holiday transmog requirements removed as WoW devs serve Storm’s Fury and Cobalt Assembly nerfs

These days Blizzard Entertainment and its group of tirelessly working World of Warcraft devs have been pushing out updates, patches, hotfixes, and plan outlines more often than ever looking to enter the new Lunar Year and Patch 10.0.5 on a good foot with the community. This latest hotfix is finally removing the seasonal requirements from the majority of holiday transmogs, meaning you’ll be able to walk in Valentine’s dress for Christmas or Christmas outfit for Easter. Aside from that, the hotfix is tweaking the new world event–Storm’s Fury and experience gains from Cobalt Assembly.

Class balancing

Druid

Protector of the Pack healing bonus to Regrowth and damage bonus to Moonfire has been increased by 60 percent.

Guardian

Fixed an issue causing Raze to consume extra Tooth and Claw stacks.

Warlock

Affliction

Fixed an issue to where the four-piece set bonus, Cruel Epiphany, was being removed when casting Seed of Corruption, causing it to not benefit.

Demonology

Fixed an issue where Grimoire: Felguard affected the cooldown of Guillotine, Demonic Strength, and Felstorm.

Guillotine, Demonic Strength, and Felstorm now put each ability on cooldown for the appropriate amount of time.

Dungeons and raid changes

Vault of the Incarnates

Sennarth, the Cold Breath

Sennarth no longer casts Chilling Blast immediately before entering phase two.

Enemies and NPCs changes

Fixed an issue that caused the rare enemy, Bloodbeak the Ravenous, in Nokhudon Hold to have its health scale with attackers.

Experience granted by enemies associated with the Cobalt Assembly has been greatly reduced.

Items and Rewards

The Falling Star Flinger and Falling Star Catcher can now only be used outdoors.

Thanks to the assistance of a couple Bronze dragons, the Legion timewalking vendor items now reflect the correct item levels.

Removed the holiday requirement for many holiday transmog rewards.

Fixed an issue where using Windscar Whetstone caused other on-use trinkets to remain unusable for several additional seconds past the displayed cooldown.

PvP changes

Warmode

Fixed an issue that prevented characters from earning “the Horde Slayer” and “the Alliance Slayer” titles.

Professions

Fixed an issue where crafting EZ-Thro Gravitational Displacer would craft ordinary Gravitational Displacers at certain qualities.

Quests

The Azure Span

In addition to completing tasks for Big Kinook, players can also earn credit for the quests “Community Feast” and “Aiding the Accord: A Feast For All” by throwing any discovered meat into the pot, or by yelling “Yes Chef!” when given a new task.

Storm’s Fury