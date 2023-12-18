Full list of dungeons and raids that drop Christmas gear in WoW Dragonflight

Feast of Winter Veil season is here in World of Warcraft Dragonflight and Greatfather Winter has come to Azeroth to spread joy with his gifts. But to properly get into the festive mood, you can get Christmas gear from Dragonflight dungeons and raids.

There’s no better feeling than transmogging your gear into a full-blown Santa suit or a little Santa’s helper to run your Mythic+ dungeons or raids. You might already have some Christmas apparel left in your closet, you just need to dig long and hard enough to find it. Or you can run old Dragonflight raids and dungeons to get more.

Here’s the list of all Christmas gear drops from Dragonflight dungeons and raids.

List of all WoW Dragonflight dungeons and raids dropping Christmas gear

Dragonflight dungeons and raids Boss Brackenhide Hollow Hackclaw’s War-Band Halls of Infusion Khajin the Unyielding Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Assault of the Zaqali Dawn of the Infinite Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Council of Dreams

How to get Christmas gear in WoW Dragonflight

Christmas gear drops from Dragonflight dungeon and raid bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you don’t already have a closet full of Christmas clothes, you can get it by running Dragonflight dungeons and raids. The Christmas gear should drop from bosses on any difficulty, meaning you can do Looking for Dungeon/Raid, Normal, Heroic, and even Mythic. I assume it will be a bit harder to find Normal, Heroic, and Mythic raid runs, and you should stick to Looking-for-Raid difficulty.

For dungeons, I recommend Normal or Heroic runs because there should be more than plenty of players running it either for Christmas gear or to level up. Only some bosses drop Christmas gear, but please, don’t be that person who leaves the group immediately after the boss.