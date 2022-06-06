First team of WoW players hits 4,000 Mythic+ rating

The first team of World of Warcraft players has reached 4,000 Mythic+ rating during the third season of the Shadowlands expansion. The team is composed mostly of players who used to represent Aster, a guild that participated in Race to World First events throughout the course of the expansion.

Aster released its WoW roster following the Sepulcher of the First Ones Race to World First. The team finished sixth in the world and second in China. Many of the guild’s former players are free agents heading into the game’s next expansion, Dragonflight. But for now, they’re continuing to progress up the Mythic+ ladder by becoming the first five-player team in the world to reach the prestigious mark of 4,000 rating, according to WoW leaderboards and rankings site Raider.io.

Teams are starting to hit 4k IO!



Big shoutout to the FIRST team to do it – made up of 4 former Aster.Y raiders



Anuo: https://t.co/NvEMfYkA83

Yeluo: https://t.co/I8E4JdFBJN

YuJiHuaShi: https://t.co/kf1qjS7Xyl

QingXin: https://t.co/ulOSng3MP4

TianZui: https://t.co/JIAcKKpvFR pic.twitter.com/MwHQ0NxzMZ — Raider.IO 💙 (@RaiderIO_WoW) June 6, 2022

Reaching 4,000 Mythic+ rating in any WoW season is an incredibly difficult task since it requires all 10 Shadowlands dungeons to be completed at level 30 on both Tyrannical and Fortified difficulties. For reference, the Keystone Hero achievement, which showcases the most dedicated and skilled Mythic+ players in a given season, only requires 3,000 Mythic+ rating to unlock, the equivalent of all dungeons being completed at level 20.

Related: When does World of Warcraft Shadowlands season 4 start?

With no more raids on the horizon for WoW: Shadowlands, most of the game’s top PvE players have shifted their focus toward Mythic+ dungeons. The Season Three Global Finals of the Mythic Dungeon International will take place on July 8.

Shadowlands season three will run for at least a few more weeks. Blizzard has confirmed that season four of the expansion will arrive on the live servers “later this summer,” according to a recent developer update.