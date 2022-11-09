Fast and furious: How leveling in World of Warcraft has never been faster

Leveling in World of Warcraft has always been a time-consuming and tedious process. But with the recent introduction of seasonal buffs, leveling in WoW has never been faster.

Beginning on Oct. 4, Winds of Wisdom is a seasonal experience buff that increases experience gained from both dungeons and quests by 50 percent. This buff only applies to players from levels 10 to 59, and it will last until the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28.

Only a couple of days ago, the Darkmoon Faire returned in its full glory, and with loads of achievements, mounts, and other similar collectibles you can get your hands on. If you buy a Darkmoon Ride Ticket and ride the Darkmoon carousel or roller coaster, you’ll get a buff called “WHEE!” that increases experience and reputation gains by 10 percent for an hour.

Related: World of Warcraft celebrates its 18th birthday with a blast from the past

From Nov. 6 to 27, Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating WoW’s 18th birthday. Thus, each and every player will get a Celebration Package that will increase all experience and reputation gains by 18 percent.

You can also get the typical 200 percent experience buff for being rested and a 10 percent experience buff from leveling with War Mode on.

So, if you pick up all of these buffs and start playing after being rested, you will be getting 288 percent more experience in total. On top of that, you can buy heirlooms from the Heirloom Quartermaster in your capital city and you’ll spend far less rested experience when leveling.

Keeping all this in mind, right now is one of the best times for WoW players to try to rapidly level up some characters.