Evoker tanks might be coming to WoW Dragonflight after all

Before Dragonflight launch on Nov. 28, 2022, the World of Warcraft developers shut down every hope of Dracthyr Warriors joining the ranks of the Alliance and the Horde. But the latest community findings say otherwise.

Last week Dragonflight ushered The Burning Crusade Timewalking back to the game. Aside from completing Timewalking dungeons for Timewarped Badges, the brave heroes of Azeroth can once again step foot into the fabled Black Temple. With Timewalking enabled, the old bosses from beyond the Dark Portal can drop 389 item level rewards to help the gearing process in Dragonflight. But detectives of WoW’s subreddit yesterday have found that one shoulder piece, Onslaught Shoulderguards specifically, has Evoker listed among other classes who can wear this piece of gear.

What’s peculiar here is that Dracthyr Evokers are strictly mail wearers and can be either a ranged DPS or a healer. But this, when paired with a finding that Dracyhr in Blizzard Entertainment’s promotional art are wielding polearms, has the community believing Evokers might be getting a tank specialization later down the line.

While some disagree with this using the argument from Patch 10.0.7 leaks saying Evoker Warriors might not become a reality as they might have permanently lost their abilities. But we might work toward helping Dracthyr fully recover their powers and reconnect with their Black Dragon magic in the upcoming Dragonflight patches and once again learn how to become instruments of war.