Echo wins season one of the Mythic Dungeon International

On a day three filled with clean sweeps, the final match proved no different as Echo swept Perplexed for the second time this tournament, winning 3-0, clinching the title and $150,000 in prize money.

Throughout the first season, Echo and Perplexed have been the top two teams in the Global Region, with Echo not dropping a single match all weekend.

They each proved nearly untouchable during this weekend’s Global Finals before both teams met in the first seminal. Both teams went undefeated in the early rounds until Echo beat Perplexed in a 2-0 victory to secure a spot in the grand finals.

Speaking with Gillian “Eiya” Long after the grand final, Echo’s Mike “Gingi” Djebbara said: “We went undefeated in the finals! And back to back to back, I couldn’t be more excited… I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Ahead of Cup One, Golden Guardians was one of the favorites to take the whole season, but were never quite able to pull ahead of the pack. After falling to Perplexed in the quarter-finals 2-1, Golden Guardians quickly beat Obey Alliance to advance to the second semifinal. While they were once again bested by Perplexed, Golden Guardians still finished with bronze medals.

While MDI Season 1 has concluded, the dungeon-running action is far from over. The Arena World Championship Season One Final will conclude on May 1 and 2 on YouTube. Over in NA, Cloud9 and Method NA are leading the standings with nine points each, while Skill Capped is in sole possession of first place in Europe with 11 points.

From May 28 to 30, there will be The Great Push tournament where teams will push Keys as high as possible in the first one-off tournament of the year on YouTube and Twitch.