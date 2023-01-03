Easiest Mythic+ dungeons you can run in WoW Dragonflight

Season one of Dragonflight officially started on Dec. 13 by opening the gates of Vault of the Incarnates on all difficulties and kickstarting both the PvP and Mythic+ seasons. With that, the World of Warcraft players could start progressing toward their seasonal rewards, titles, and mounts to show off their incredible mechanical prowess and game understanding.

Similar to season four of Shadowlands, the first season of Dragonflight featured more than just the four brand-new dungeons from the current expansion, including ones from previous expansions in the Mythic+ dungeon pool as well, making it altogether more engaging and exciting.

What Blizzard didn’t account for when switching up the Mythic+ dungeon pool is the difficulty discrepancy: some of them are a breeze while others are a complete nightmare for all roles. If you’re planning on chasing that Keystone Master achievement for the first season or just getting some easy loot, here’s the list of the easiest Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons.

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds

When speaking of the easiest Mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight in season one, the first dungeon that comes to everyone’s mind is Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. Coming from the Warlords of Draenor expansion, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds is located in western Shadowmoon Valley in Draenor. The dungeon has only four bosses–Sadana Bloodfury, Nhallish, Bonemaw, and Ner’zhul.

Unlike Dragonflight dungeons like Ruby Lifepools, neither bosses nor the trash mobs have that many deadly mechanics in Shadowmoon Burial Grounds: the worst they’ve got are Shadowmoon Exhumers with their Void Bolts and Void Spawns with their Void Pulse. Aside from that, the dungeon has a more than generous timer that’s extremely forgiving if you wipe once or twice.

Court of Stars

Located in central Suramar, the Legion dungeon is a somewhat unconventional affair that has you running the streets of Suramar in Nightborne disguise and killing the minions of Legion in an effort to repel their forces from this ancient city. Similar to Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, Court of Stars doesn’t have that many deadly mechanics that can wipe the entire group, and the first boss, Patrol Captain Gerdo, serves as the toughest obstacle.

Other than the problematic first boss, the groups might struggle with trash mobs just before Talixae Flamewreath since there’s more than a handful of patrols that can path toward you mid-pull, making it extremely difficult to deal with two packs at once. After you take down the first two bosses and the trash between them, the final boss should be a cakewalk. The timer for this dungeon is also quite generous and you should be able to time this dungeon even if you wipe once or twice.

The only downside of this dungeon is the slight lack of spell clarity, as the spell effects are not so easy to notice. But if you have Deadly Boss Mods to warn you ahead of time about a mechanic, you should be good to go.

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Located in the Jade Forest, Temple of the Jade Serpent has four bosses–Wise Mari, Strife and Peril, Liu Flameheart, and Sha of Doubt. The most challenging part of this dungeon will be trash packs between bosses since they have deadly DOTs that will, if not dispelled or healed through, be lethal to your group. So, it will be crucial to have a good healer in this dungeon.

The timer in this dungeon is still not too tight, so you can easily time the run if you properly pace your pulls and drink between them. The biggest upside of the Temple of the Jade Serpent is that it is relatively small, so you won’t waste as much time as you normally would when running back after wiping.

Halls of Valor

Currently, the most balanced Mythic+ dungeon in Dragonflight is Halls of Valor. Located in eastern Stormheim, Halls of Valor has five bosses–Hymdall, Hyrja, Fenryr, God-King Skovald, and Odyn. Themed around Nordic mythology and the idea of an afterlife called Valhalla, Halls of Valor hit the sweet spot: it is demanding, yet easy enough to time with no struggles if your pacing is on the spot, with a limited number but well-selected mechanics to make up for an exciting and interactive dungeon.

The biggest challenge is posed by the second boss, Hyrja, since you absolutely have to understand the ins and outs of this encounter to take her down.

The Azure Vault

Since the large majority of this list only has Legacy Mythic+ dungeons, it would be unfair not to mention at least one Dragonflight dungeon. In this case, this would be the Azure Vault. Located in the Azure Span, the Azure Vault is, by far, the easiest Dragonflight dungeon you can run. The timer is well-set, the trash packs are not too difficult if you use your interrupt in a timely fashion, and the bosses have clearly visible mechanics that are not overtuned. Bear in mind that the dungeon is a bit longer, and you should definitely know your way around it to avoid getting lost and wasting those precious seconds off your timer.