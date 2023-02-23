Dragonflight leak hints at the return of a pivotal WoW character

From the moment World of Warcraft players dove into the story of Dragonflight on November 28, 2022, theories on who might be the big baddie of expansion started. While we’re left in the dark on the further development of the story until Patch 10.1 drops, the latest leak hints we might see a pivotal WoW character return in Dragonflight.

Looking at the full transcript of A Song of the Depths from 10.0.7, where we can find lines like “Only then shall our Queen return to reign over sea and sky and earth,” players believe we might see Queen Azshara return.

The full transcript of the "A Song of the Depths" from the 10.0.7 PTR



THE TORCHES HAVE BEEN LIT? "FIVE TORCHES TO LIGHT OUR WAY" ?? THE AWAKENING IS IT HAPPENING??? AHHHHHHHHH#spoilers @spoiler pic.twitter.com/LDWPodpPLA — Ishura (@Queen_Ishura) February 22, 2023

While the large majority of players think this is a clear sign of Azshara returning, others speculate this might actually refer to other iconic characters like Neltharion, Galakrond, or even Xal’atath.

But, as WoWhead notes, everything is actually pointing to Azshara, as the book is found in the Naga area of the Forbidden reach and the description reads “A chilling missive written from the deep.”

On top of that, there are a couple of lines that indicate Azshara is coming back with the two most important ones reading “Our Queen calls to us from beyond the Umbral Veil. She has transcended the Circle of Stars and basks in her eternal grandeur!”

WoW players assume these events will come to pass in Patch 10.2 after we go below the ground to chase Iridikron and other Raszageth’s cousins in an attempt to stop them from destroying the Titans.