Could upcoming changes to European weekly reset in WoW impact the Race to World First?

It gets brought up every time a new raid is set for release. The time difference between when North American and European servers get access to raids has been a point of contention for as long as the World of Warcraft Race to World First has been hotly contested.

Every tier, the North American guilds jump out to what appears to be a lead as they get a 16-hour head start. But as the top EU guilds, like Echo and Method, have proven, that “lead” isn’t quite as valuable as it looks on the surface.

Blizzard this week announced that the European weekly reset will be moved three hours earlier to 5am CET (Central European Time) beginning on Nov. 16. The weekly reset was previously at 8am CET.

But will those three hours make a difference? In the past two raids, EU guild Liquid have taken home the World First title despite NA guild Liquid having a 16-hour jump on them. The EU group isn’t infallible, though. They were bested by the North American squad in the two raids prior.

Exactly how much of an advantage North America’s head start is during the Race to World First is a regularly debated topic. During the opening week of a new raid, server maintenance on North American servers typically eats into that 16-hour head start, reducing it by at least a few hours nearly every time.

Additionally, the information that European guilds like Echo gain from watching the NA teams get World First kills on early bosses can at times help reduce the number of attempts that it takes for EU guilds to down bosses. So Liquid might strap together a few World First kills, but Echo often makes up time the next day by downing those bosses in fewer attempts.

Seeing the change to the EU weekly reset, Liquid’s raid leader Maximum wasn’t exactly sure how much those few hours would help out a guild like Echo. With a server reset coming at 5am local time, Max pointed out that adjusting one’s sleep schedule to start raiding that early could be more trouble than it’s worth.

“I need to figure out exactly what that means,” he said. “I also wonder if they’re even going to wake up earlier. Something we realized is that when we play from the Pacific Coast, when we’re Pacific time, we’re waking up at 7am, which is so far before any gamers’ regular sleep time. When you give yourself two weeks to acclimate to it, people are still just groggy in the morning because they’re waking up at times they’re not used to.”

Where this change will likely be most impactful is if a Race to World First lasts longer than seven days. If Liquid and Echo find themselves neck and neck attempting to down the final boss of a raid after a week, having a weekly reset a few hours earlier could prevent Liquid from sneaking in an RWF victory before EU guilds have a chance to benefit.