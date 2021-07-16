Complexity Limit retake lead in WoW Sanctum of Domination Race to World First

Complexity Limit have retaken the lead in the World of Warcraft Sanctum of Domination Race to World First. The guild defeated Fatescribe Roh-Kalo today and now sit just two bosses away from completing the instance altogether.

Should Complexity Limit hold onto their lead, they’d be in line for their third consecutive Race to World First title after winning events in February and December of last year. This clear on the eighth boss of the raid marked the third World First boss kill for Complexity Limit. The team also secured World First kills on the Remnant of Ner’Zhul and Soulrender Dormazain.

Yesterday, Complexity Limit were denied the chance at two more World First honors within the raid. European title contenders Echo managed to secure the first kills on Painsmith Raznal and the Guardian of the First Ones prior to Complexity Limit. Even after falling behind Echo, though, Complexity Limit were able to bounce back strong, eventually taking down Painsmith Raznal after 163 pulls (23 more pulls than it took them to defeat Sire Denathrius in Castle Nathria) and the Guardian of the First Ones after 16 pulls.

The DPS leaders for the Fatescribe Roh-Kalo kill were Avade, a Havoc Demon Hunter, and Eric, who was playing Frost Mage for this particular fight. Driney, the team’s resident Holy Paladin, led the way in the fight in the healing department.

Complexity Limit still have two bosses to take down in the Sanctum of Domination: Kel’Thuzad and Sylvanas Windrunner. The final two bosses of the raid haven’t been encountered by any team in the world, so the level of difficulty ahead of Complexity Limit remains unknown. But if this raid rivals the length and difficulty of last year’s Castle Nathria race, the team could be expected to complete the raid sometime early next week.