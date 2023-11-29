Can you run dungeons in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Some of the restrictions on dungeons that were in place in Hardcore WoW have been lifted in SoD.

Dungeons are, without a doubt, the most reliable way to get experience and gear in World of Warcraft Classic. And in the all-new Season of Discovery, you’re likely going to be spending a ton of time running dungeons.

In WoW Classic’s new Season of Discovery, dungeons are going to be incredibly popular, especially as players try to gear up their characters and explore all of the ways they can use their new builds and abilities. With countless talents, runes, and ways to customize your class like never before, dungeons are going to be the best way to test out the limitless possibilities in the Season of Discovery. Not only can you run dungeons in Season of Discovery, you should be.

Although the level cap will be at 25 to start off the season, there will still be a couple of loot-filled dungeons to sink your claws into. Here are all of the dungeons that will be available to you in the first phase of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Which WoW dungeons can you run in Season of Discovery?

Since the Season of Discovery caps out at level 25, not all of the Classic WoW dungeons you’re used to running during the leveling process will be available at the start of the season. For the most part, phase one of Season of Discovery will only feature dungeons that are found at the front end of the game. The only dungeons that you’re going to be running during the Season of Discovery at its start are the Deadmines, Wailing Caverns, Ragefire Chasm, and Shadowfang Keep. It’s also possible to run the Stockades during the Season of Discovery, but it might be difficult considering the levels of the mobs inside that dungeon tend to scale well past the capped level of 25.

It’s going to be likely that we see players traverse the faction divide and run dungeons that are in opposing faction zones. With such limited options and valuable near-endgame gear across the few dungeons, it’s definitely possible you’ll see Horde players make the trek over to Westfall to run the Deadmines and Alliance players head to the Barrens for the Wailing Caverns.

Are dungeons worth it in Season of Discovery?

The Stockades might be one of the toughest dungeons in Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s likely no better way to get gear and experience in the Season of Discovery than through dungeons. You’re going to want to step foot in WoW’s dungeons as early and often as possible to maximize your chances of getting gear and decking out your character.

Unlike Hardcore Classic WoW, you can run dungeons more than once per 24 hours, so you’ll likely be going in and out of instances in the Season of Discovery to farm gear and quickly get yourself raid-ready. The only dungeon you’ll notice that’s missing from the lineup in the Season of Discovery is Blackfathom Deeps, which has been transformed from a five-player dungeon to a 10-player raid.