Blizzard’s latest move could be exactly what World of Warcraft players have been waiting for

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is already a more than promising expansion with no borrowed power on its way, no covenants, no gatekeeping content, and, most importantly, revamped talent trees that finally allow you to create a build to your liking. As we are still experimenting with new talent trees, Blizzard Entertainment sent out a survey asking the community for feedback on the overhauled talent system and HUD UI changes.

According to Wowhead, the survey lasts roughly 45 minutes, and it looks to collect feedback on all newly introduced features, especially talent trees and new and improved HUD UI.

In the interface section of the survey, Blizzard asked the community how easy it was to understand the interface.

And in the talent system part of the survey, Blizzard asked for general feedback on the talent tree system, including the available points, the PVP talents, and talents that require more than one point to be spent before its activities. Besides that, the devs asked if 10 loadouts available per character is enough. They also asked a series of questions about each class and wanted to know if there was more variety in classes now.

Although the survey was lengthy and it took time to fully complete, this is generally an excellent indicator showing that Blizzard actually cares about the future of Dragonflight. If this survey proves to be fruitful for Blizzard, we might get the opportunity to give direct feedback more often and help make the game better.