Blizzard is making changes to matchmaking in Burning Crusade Classic arena to promote a ‘healthier PvP environment’

To bring about “better matchmaking” in Burning Crusade Classic, Blizzard Entertainment is updating the Matchmaking Rating (MMR) system in arena to make it more in line with the expansion a year after its initial release, the developer revealed today.

Blizzard has avoided making changes to Classic like this in the past to stay true to the original game. But it looks like the devs are taking a new approach with Burning Crusade Classic.

Arena teams will begin at zero rating, down from 1,500 in the original Burning Crusade expansion in 2007. Diminishing returns, the system that reduces the effectiveness of crowd control spells in PvP will also have a 15 to 20 seconds cooldown window, and all PvP gear will have consistent personal rating requirements to purchase and equip.

Shoulders = 2200

Weapon = 2050

Head = 1700

Chest = 1600

Legs = 1550

A “major goal” in Burning Crusade Classic PvP, according to the devs, is to “provide consistency” throughout each season and phase of content. These proposed changes look to “promote a healthier PvP environment” that “emphasizes the prestige” players feel when they purchase a new pair of shoulders or a weapon.

All Arena point costs for Arena gear will remain consistent for all Burning Crusade Classic Arena seasons.

Arena points are awarded during the weekly reset and are based on the team that earned the most points.

To qualify for Arena points, your personal rating must be within 150 of the rating of your team, with at least 10 games played, and you must have participated in 30 percent of your team’s games the previous week.

To coincide with these changes, the first season of arena will feature a new unique rank one title called the Infernal Gladiator. These titles weren’t introduced until season two in the original game.

Seasonal rewards will be delivered to players who reach a top percentage of teams per bracket in their region: Rank 1 = 0.1 percent of top teams Gladiator = 0.5 percent Duelist = 3 percent Rival = 10 percent Challenger = 35 percent



To qualify for a seasonal reward in Burning Crusade Classic, players’ personal arena rating needs to be within 100 points of their team’s rating, and they must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s games. Tornadoes will also randomly spawn in the Nagrand arena in season one. Blizzard wants to recreate the “experience of these unique map mechanics” as they were originally introduced.

Alliance PvP Vendors Captain Dirgehammer sells level 70 honor armor Captain O’Neal sells level 70 honor weapons. Master Sergeant Biggins sells Pendants, Medallions, Bands, and gems in Season 1 Lieutenant Karter will now sell Reins of the Black War Elekk starting in Season 1. (Was available in Season 4 of the original Burning Crusade) Master Sergeant Biggins will now sells Star’s Lament and Star’s Tears in Season 1. (Was available in Season 2 of the original Burning Crusade)

Horde PvP Vendors Lady Palanseer sells level 70 honor armor in Season 1, at item levels 113/115/123. Sergeant Thunderhorn sells level 70 honor weapons in Season 1, at item level 115. Brave Stonehide sells Pendants, Medallions, Bands, and gems in Season 1. Raider Bork now sells the Swift Warstrider starting in Season 1. (Was available in Season 4 of the original Burning Crusade) Brave Stonehide now sells Star’s Lament and Star’s Tears in Season 1. (Was available in Season 2 of the original Burning Crusade)



The full list of arena changes will presumably hit Burning Crusade Classic beta later today.