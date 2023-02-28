Blizzard is spicing up Dragonflight PvP and giving Elemental Shamans love in Feb. 28 hotfix

For some time, Blizzard Entertainment has been keeping fairly quiet. Now though, the devs are back in full force and they have a major weekly reset update for us. This time around, the devs are giving Elemental Shamans, Death Knights, and Paladins some love ahead of major changes in Patch 10.0.7. The hotfix from Feb. 28 is also spicing up Dragonflight’s PvP by changing Hunters, Monks, and Warriors in Arenas and battlegrounds.

Here’s the list of all changes going live on Feb. 27 for NA and Feb. 28 for Europe.

Class balancing

Death Knight

Blood

All damaging abilities increased by three percent.

Paladin

Holy

Light of Dawn healing increased by 10 percent

Protection

Greater Judgment’s bonus to your next Holy Power ability against the afflicted target increased to 40 percent (was 20 percent).

Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 30 percent

Hammer of the Righteous damage increased by 20 percent

Shaman

Elemental

Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10 percent for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.

Lava Burst damage increased by six percent for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.

Earth Shock damage increased by six percent. Does not apply to PvP.

Elemental Blast damage increased by six percent for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.

Icefury damage increased by 80 percent.

Icefury causes Frost Shock to generate 14 Maelstrom (up from eight).

Frost Shock damage increased by 15 percent for Elemental only.

PvP changes

Items

Gladiator’s Distinction’ Stamina provided by the bonus increased by 40 percent

Hunter

Improved Kill Shot now increases Kill Shot’s critical strike damage by 15 percent in PvP Combat (was 25 percent)

Marksmanship

Razor Fragments increases Kill Shot’s damage by 40 percent in PvP Combat (was 50 percent).

Arcane Shot damage increased by 45 percent in PvP Combat (was 30 percent).

Chimaera Shot damage increased by 45 percent in PvP Combat (was 30 percent).

Monk

Brewmaster

Incendiary Breath (PvP Talent) now increases the Radius and Damage of Breath of Fire by 30 percent (was 100 percent).

Windwalker

Touch of Karma now redirects 105 percent of absorbed damage in PvP Combat (was 70 percent).

Rogue

Assassination

Hemotoxin (PvP Talent) healing reduction effect reduced to 30 percent (was 35 percent).

Outlaw

Dispatch damage increased by 15 percent in PvP Combat.

Shaman

Enhancement

Converging Storms increases Stormstrike damage by 10 percent per stack in PvP Combat was 25 percent).

Lava Lash damage increased by 15 percent in PvP Combat.

Stormstrike damage increased by 50 percent in PvP Combat (was increased by 30 percent).

Windstrike damage increased by 50 percent in PvP Combat (was increased by 30 percent).

Warrior

Fury