Blizzard is experimenting with raid rewards for WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the upcoming expansion that will reportedly be released on Nov. 28. Even though we’re still living in ignorance about the official release of Dragonflight, it’s obvious the expansion is slowly approaching the launch mark with the open beta, beta key giveaways, dungeon reveals, and now raid testing. Scheduled to hit the beta servers later today, the Blizzard devs wanted to have a head start and shared a blue post outlining all changes coming with the first Dragonflight raid, Vault of the Incarnates.

The first and most striking change coming to raids in Dragonflight is the return of group loot and Need and Greed UI. Although personal loot will still exist for profession reagents and other similar items, group loot will be the main method of distributing loot after a successful boss encounter.

Blizzard is also lifting all item level restrictions that could lock you out from passing up unnecessary items to a raid member in the past. This means that now you can freely trade items as soon as you win a roll.

Besides, Vault of the Incarnates will witness the rise of the third item level tier. Initially, items dropping on normal difficulty would, for example, drop 285 item level items from the first eight bosses and the final two bosses would drop 295 item level items. Now, wing bosses, like Halondrus and Painsmith Raznal, will drop a new intermediate item-level tier. So, the first bosses will drop 389 item level, wing bosses will drop 395 item level, and the last two bosses will drop 398 item level.

Lastly, Blizzard is experimenting with some bosses intentionally dropping higher item levels to keep the encounters fresh and exciting at every stage of expansion. Currently, devs only have in mind to add that special loot to Eranog and Diurna, the Primal Council, and Raszageth.