Blizzard to alter stance on Revival Catalyst changes in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5

The Catalyst got some changes in Patch 10.2, but we're slowly regressing back to the way things were.

Although WoW Dragonflight’s Revival Catalyst charges have been marginally tougher to come by in season three of the expansion, life is about to get easier in an upcoming patch.

In Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, the Revival Catalyst will be going back to a system where charges are rewarded once per week, as opposed to the current standard of once every other week. This season, the Catalyst was available on the very first day of the new season, but Catalyst charges were handed out to players every other week in an effort to dial back the rate at which players earned tier gear. In Patch 10.2.5, those charges are going to be handed out every week, Blizzard has announced in a PTR development update.

Convenient changes will hit the Revival Catalyst in Patch 10.2.5. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are no prerequisites or requirements when it comes to getting your Catalyst charges—they’re simply there waiting for you at the start of each weekly reset—having to wait every two weeks for a new one can feel like a drag, especially when you have solid pieces in your character’s build waiting to be turned into tier gear. In season one of Dragonflight, Catalyst charges were awarded weekly, but you were required to complete PvE activities to get your charge. That won’t be the case in Patch 10.2.5, as you’ll simply continue to get them for free, but now on a weekly basis.

Once Patch 10.2.5 drops early next year, Amirdrassil will have been out for well over two months, and the general scramble for tier gear will inevitably start to quiet down. With that in mind, weekly Catalyst charges will only serve to help players looking to round out their builds, gear up their alts, or stock up on tier-only transmog pieces.

Weekly Revival Catalyst charges will make the catch-up process even more convenient in Patch 10.2.5 because if you’ve got alts who need to catch up on the gearing curve at some point, you can easily give them tier gear to turn them into Heroic or Mythic-ready powerhouses. Regardless of how you play, though, you should expect tier gear to drop into your hands on a weekly basis (if you need it) when Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 releases. Although there’s no date for the patch just yet, we expect it to drop at some point in mid-January, if Blizzard’s patch release cycle is any indicator.