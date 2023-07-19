Best weapons from the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

Dawn of the Infinite, the first megadungeon in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, was added to the game with Patch 10.1.7. The gear that drops there is 437 item level and it can be upgraded to 441 item level. The gear is unique and you’ll surely want some of these unique weapons.

With the release of Dawn of the Infinite, WoW saw three new stats and one old stat making a return. Demonbane, Scourgebane, and Timestrike are completely new stats that can only be found on the weapons from Dawn of the Infinite while Spirit is a returning stat that’s found on only one item.

So, let’s take a look at which weapons you should be striving for when running Dawn of the Infinite.

Best weapons from Dawn of the Infinite

Other than weapons giving you the ideal stats for your spec, there are a couple of weapons a lot of specs will be eagerly waiting to drop.

Iridal, the Earth’s Master

Iridal, the Earth’s Master is an Intellect staff that drops from Iridikron that boosts your overall damage with the following stats:

+1,855 Intellect

+1,367 Stamina

+381 Haste

+321 Versatility

But that’s not all, it also has an on-use effect that deals Nature damage to an enemy below 35 percent health and if you deal damage to enemies below 35 percent, the cooldown of this effect will be reduced.

This is a great weapon for casters in Mythic+ dungeons, especially on Tyrannical weeks when bosses have more health and take longer to defeat. It could also come in handy for some raid encounters if you time the use correctly.

Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief

If you can wield two-hand axes, Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief will be your reason to spam Dawn of the Infinite. Not only does this item give you a bunch of stats like Strenght, Stamina, Critical Strike, and Mastery, but it also comes with a new stat—Demonebane which makes enemies bleed additional damage every five seconds.

No matter if you’re a raider or an avid Mythic+ fan, you want Gorehowl if you’re playing a male character that can wield it. The item is simply perfect in every way imaginable, and I didn’t even mention that legendary appearance.

Borrowed Time

Borrowed Time is a polearm two-hand weapon that drops from Chrono-Lord Deios and that will remind you why you fell in love in WoW. Again, the weapon is loaded with stats Druids, Hunters, and Monks will love—Agility, Stamina, Haste, Versatility, and it, of course, gives the Timestrike stat that can deal bonus damage to your target.

