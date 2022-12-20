World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard’s MMO, also reimagining many of the game’s long-running systems and mechanics. Professions have been an integral part of World of Warcraft since the game’s inception, though Dragonflight has drastically reworked how this system works.

Professions in Dragonflight are now more comparable to classes, as players must choose specializations and level up talent trees to progress in their profession journey. Skinning is among World of Warcraft’s oldest gathering professions, one that synergizes well with other crafting professions such as leatherworking. When prompted to select a skinning specialization, the path skinners choose is heavily dependent on their priorities.

If you are unsure of which skinning specialization to select, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the three skinning specializations in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Best Skinning Specializations in WoW Dragonflight

Skinning has three different specialization paths in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, each which benefits a particular aspect of the profession.

The Refiner works to maximize the player’s yield and quality of drops, including leathers, hides, skins, and other drops. This specialization is best if you are primarily using the profession to gather materials for a crafting profession, such as leatherworking. For those using skinning to acquire as many high-quality, general materials as possible, the Refiner is the choice for you.

The Crafter brings a new dimension to skinning as it allows players to create items such as fishing lures. The Crafter also maximizes efficiency in looting species-specific skins, unlike the Refiner, which increases the general yield of all hides or drops.

The Hunter is a practical specialization path that can create bait to attract special mobs for skinning or tanning. This path is excellent if you want to pursue leatherworking designs that require far rarer or more exotic materials, drastically cutting down on material costs and gathering times. Hunters can also infuse these skins or hides with additional elements to further upgrade them.