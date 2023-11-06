Asmongold optimistic about WoW Season of Discovery despite disliking announced changes

Blizzard announced its latest spinoff of World of Warcraft Classic content coming in the form of what they’re labeling the Season of Discovery, and as is always the case with WoW content, the game’s most popular streamer Asmongold had something to say about it.

Going into the BlizzCon opening ceremony, Asmon repeatedly expressed that the only thing he truly cared about was an announcement for what has been commonly referred to as “Classic+.” Essentially, Classic players want Blizzard to make tweaks to Classic content to add a layer of spice to the nearly 20-year-old game.

Though Season of Discovery is effectively “Classic+” equivalent, some players have noted that they’re not hugely fond of what Blizzard has promised with the spinoff. Following the announcement, Asmongold told his viewers on Saturday, Nov. 4, that while he’d agree that changes coming in the Season of Discovery aren’t exactly what he wanted, he’s not upset with Blizzard—quite the opposite actually.

“I can see why people don’t like it,” he said. “I can see why they’re concerned, and I think they’re right. I think that the changes are too big, but I want them to try it just to see what happens. I support the changes in principle of ‘I like changes, let’s try a bunch of stuff.’ But I don’t support them based off of what I see. … Throw a bunch of shit at the wall and see what sticks, exactly.”

Responding to a comment from a viewer, Asmon agreed that Blizzard’s willingness to experiment so aggressively is a “huge” step forward for the future of WoW’s legacy content. Season of Discovery is one of a growing number of pieces of legacy WoW content offerings by Blizzard.

After the devs moved Classic servers into TBC and WotLK, they started to introduce more niche legacy content like Season of Mastery, which is essentially just vanilla WoW servers that are played on a repeated loop. Most recently, the addition of Hardcore servers have led to fun clips online as well as community interaction.