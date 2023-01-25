Are there flasks in WoW Dragonflight?

With the dawn of Dragonflight also arrived significant changes to the World of Warcraft universe, which included a well-anticipated reward to professions that added work orders, quality levels, and crafting difficulty.

Alchemy is one of the various professions in WoW, which has long been described as the refinement of herbs gathered through Herbalism into potions and flasks, which can bring huge benefits to various types of content that include PvP, world content, and endgame raiding as well.

That being said, Alchemy has seen some changes just like the other professions. Through the Dragonflight update, Flasks have been removed from the game and have been replaced by Phials, a new type of consumable that is highly sought after and valued by raiders and players invested in endgame content.

Phials are basically long-lasting buffs that are meant to increase your stats, but unlike potions, they’re quite tough to craft.

To make the best use of Alchemy and have an easy time crafting the consumables like Phials available within the profession, you will need to have access to the necessary herbs—that is unless you want to spend a ton on the Auction House for reagents.

Simply take on Herbalism as your second profession to gather the herbs yourself easily.

Specializations

Added to the new expansion are specializations, a feature that heavily influences your playing style through certain professions. Being an alchemist, you have the choice to be a specialist in either phials, potions, or alchemical theory.

It is common knowledge how essential Knowledge Points are and also how difficult it is to acquire them. This makes mastering all three Alchemy specs a little unrealistic. We would recommend that you rather choose one or two talent trees and invest as many points in them as you can.

Since you are on the path of an Alchemist, you have fewer chances of making the wrong choices, as each of the spec trees are equally good. Every consumable you make through the help of these trees is in high demand throughout the whole game. That being said, mastering the trees dedicated towards potion and phial crafting is more likely than the Alchemy Theory Spec.

Reaching level 25 gives you the ability to unlock one of the three specs, and by this point, you should be having a lot of knowledge points saved up. Don’t rush to spend them all on a tree such as Phial Mastery, even though you may be incredibly sure about it. Take your time and consider which decision would be the best for you

This is what your leveling path to all three specs looks like:

Achieving level 25 unlocks the first spec branch.

Achieving level 50 unlocks the second spec branch.

Achieving level 100 unlocks the third spec branch.

If you level up efficiently, you should be able to not only unlock the Phial talent tree but a second one of your choice as well. Choosing which talent tree to unlock will depend on the market and players’ needs at the time, however. But one thing to keep in mind is that as an Alchemist, your consumables are needed at all stages of the game, and for all players.

Phial Mastery Specialization

The second tree is devoted to creating an array of phials. For the sake of this guide, let us talk about all the specs present in the Phial Mastery Specialization tree.

Phial Mastery: This is the starting point of the tree. Spending one point gives you an extra score of Skill every time. If you learn this spec to the cap, you get access to all the sub-specs available within this branch while also improving your crafting stats, making you an adept alchemist and giving you +5 Inspiration and +5 Resourcefulness. Additionally, your Dragon Isles phials last 30 minutes longer, while the recipe for Sustaining Alchemist Stone becomes available as well.

Frost-Formulated Phials: This area is dedicated to crafting phials that use Rousing Frost or Awakened Frost as the major reagents. To unlock it, you need 10 or more points spent in the main spec. It also grants you an additional score of Skill for every point invested. Mastering it to the cap grants you +10 Resourcefulness, +10 Skill, and +20 Inspiration. You also learn the recipe for Illustrious Insight as well, which provides you with extra Skill points when making Frost-Formulated Phials. Additionally, your Frost-Formulated Phials last 30 minutes longer.

Air-Formulated Phials: This area is dedicated to crafting phials that use Rousing Air or Awakened Air as the major reagents. To unlock it, you need 10 or more points spent in the main spec. It also grants you an additional score of Skill for every point invested. Mastering it to the cap grants you +10 Resourcefulness, +10 Skill, and +20 Inspiration. You also learn the recipe for Illustrious Insight as well, which provides you with extra Skill points when making Air-Formulated Phials. Additionally, your Air-Formulated Phials last 30 minutes longer.

Phial Lore: This area is dedicated to learning more about alchemical stones and mastery phials. You need 10 or more points spent in the main spec to unlock it. It gives you an extra score of Skill for every point invested. Mastering it to the cap grants you +5 Resourcefulness, +5 Inspiration, and +5 Skill. You also get access to every sub-spec available in this branch while leaning the recipe for Illustrious Insight too, which provides you with extra Skill points when creating Sustaining Alchemist Stone.

Batch Production: This area is devoted to crafting phials in a more efficient way. To unlock it, you need to have 10 or more points spent in the main spec. It also grants you an additional score of Multicraft for each point invested. Mastering it to the cap grants you +120 Multicraft as well as +20 percent Crafting Speed. Additionally, you get 50 percent extra phials thanks to Multicraft.

Phial Experimentation: This area is devoted to increasing the chance of positive outcomes of your experiments. You need to have 10 or more points spent in the main spec to unlock it. It also grants you +1 percent of the chance of succeeding in experiments for every point invested. Mastering it to the cap gives you +20 percent Breakthrough using Basic Phial Alchemical Experimentation. You also get +20 Inspiration for four hours for all your crafts after succeeding in basic experiments. A useful tip is to learn how to use Advanced Phial Experimentation to create higher-quality phials. It increases your chance to discover new recipes as well.

In order to educate players on phials and the various types available, below are a couple of tables listing the different types of phials and the various details about them.

Air Phials

Name Description Duration Source of Recipe Phial of the Eye of the Storm The user’s primary stat is increased whenever an enemy deals damage to them, stacking up to five times. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Aerated Phial of Deftness Increases the user’s Deftness by a set amount. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Charged Phial of Alacrity Increases the user’s Speed by a set amount. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Aerated Phial of Quick Hands Increases the user’s crafting speed of Dragon Isles recipes by 18 percent. 30 minutes Artisan’s Consortium – Dragon Isles Branch – Respected Phial of Still Air If the user performs an action other than healing for five seconds, their next heal is boosted by a set amount. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Phial of Static Empowerment Standing still will increase the user’s primary stat for five seconds. If the user moves, their Speed is increased instead. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Phial of Charged Isolation The user’s primary stat is boosted the farther away they are from an ally. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation

Frost Phials

Name Description Duration Source of Recipe Crystalline Phial of Perception Increases the user’s Perception by a set amount. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Phial of Tepid Versatility Increases the user’s Versatility by a set amount. 30 minutes Conflago Iced Phial of Corrupting Rage The user’s Critical Strike rating is increased by Corrupting Rage. If the user suffers 100 percent of their health in damage, Overwhelming Rage activates, which causes the user to take 25 percent of their health as a DoT for fifteen seconds instead. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation. Requires Alchemical Theory – Decayology Phial of Glacial Fury The user has a chance to deal additional Frost damage when they first attack an enemy. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation Phial of Icy Preservation The user takes four percent less damage when over 50 percent health, but takes four percent more damage when under 50 percent health. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation. Requires Alchemical Theory – Decayology Steaming Phial of Finesse Increases the user’s Finesse by a set amount. 30 minutes Basic or Advanced Phial Experimentation

Elemental Phials