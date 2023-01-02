A League champion is getting a new lease on life and joining WoW Dragonflight thanks to a fan

After spending over 10 years being a top lane bully in League of Legends, Darius is now moving on with his life and joining World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight, thanks to a fan-made transmog.

Sharing his latest fashionable transmog on the subreddit Transmogrification, WoW player put together a transmog worthy of both League and WoW fans. The character, as expected, is wearing all plate gear and wielding a two-hand axe, and is a spitting image of Darius from League.

To recreate the Hand of Noxus in Dragonflight, the player used a Human Warrior and various pieces of gear from Shadowlands and Battle of Azeroth:

Shoulders: Chitinspine Pauldrons (Uldir)

Cloak: Parrotfeather Cloak (Freehold)

Chest: Chestplate of Apocalyptic Machinations (Uldir)

Tabard: Court of Harvesters Tabard (Venthyr vendors)

Hands: Kyra’s Unending Protectors (Sanctum of Domination)

Belt: Binding of Dark Destinies (Sanctum of Domination)

Legs: Imbued Stormsteel Legguards (Blacksmithing)

Boots: Greaves of Hunting Ruination (Sanctum of Domination)

Weapon: Shadow’s Edge (Icecrown Citadel)

If you don’t already have this gear, it might be difficult to get them unless you have a raid since the Legacy Loot rules don’t yet apply to them. But, if you really want to have your character look like Darius, you can always experiment and mix and match.