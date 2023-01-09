Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘X’ in the middle

Wordle has many other versions its players like to access, usually after finishing the New York Times Daily Wordle Challenge.

These alternative versions are often accessed to continue the desire to play Wordle, as the original can only be played once a day.

Versions like Dordle and Quordle became famous for adding a new level of difficulty. Each of them makes the player have to guess more secret words at the same time, using the same guesses for each one. While Dordle uses two answers, Quordle uses four and there is even the infamous Duotrigordle which generates 32 answers for players to guess. Obviously, each of these has enough guesses for players to be able to guess them all.

Other versions of Wordle try to change the rules to suit their themes. Squirdle is a good example because to guess what the secret Pokémon is, and players don’t use letters. A Pokémon is selected from a list of possibilities and its information is compared with the Pokémon chosen as the correct answer. Then the player can adjust the information in his next attempts until he guesses correctly, or his attempts run out.

Loldle is a Wordle version of League of Legends that uses rules similar to Squirdle’s, comparing information from different League champions.

If the only letter you’ve been able to find in Wordle’s answer so far is an “X” in the middle, here’s a list of words that might help you choose your next attempts. They are organized in alphabetical order and are all accepted by Wordle as valid attempts, so even if they are not the correct answer, they can still help to discover new hints.

Five-letter words with ‘X’ in the middle to try on Wordle