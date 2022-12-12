Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘P’ and ‘P’

Wordle is a simple but very fun game. Guessing five-letter words in a short amount of time is a perfect activity for many players’ lifestyles.

In addition to guessing words, players have also noticed there are lots of other things to have fun guessing. In an alternative version of Wordle, players have to guess numbers, which instead of words form a mathematical equation. The name of the game is Nerdle and it was an unusual proposal that appealed to people who like numbers.

Another very famous version is completely different. In Heardle, players have to guess a song based on a searchable list. Small snippets of a few seconds play before the attempt, and with each failure, a larger part of the song is revealed.

Currently, Heardle is hosted by Spotify as a tool to offer up new music.

Many other versions are also available, most using the rules of the original to have players guess specific answers according to a theme. Fortle has answers related to Fortnite, in Squirdle the answers are Pokémon, Marvel Wordle already says it by name, and many others. It has a version of Wordle for all tastes.

Wordle, word games, and guessing games have enormous potential, but if you’re having trouble solving today’s puzzle after discovering that the secret answer has the letters “A”, “L”, and “P”, but not knowing their positions, here is a list of five-letter words with “A”, “L”, and “P”, arranged alphabetically to make it easier to eliminate possibilities.

