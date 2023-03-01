Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’, ‘O’, and ‘S’

Do not forget to think that there may be repeated letters.

Many of the Wordle players can expect their games to be quick and easy, but there are difficulties that can arise and leave players in the dark, especially the repeated letters.

When an answer has repeated letters it becomes much more difficult to discover it, this happens because the hints after each attempt can make the player think they have already found the correct position of a letter and not try to use it in a different position.

In this way, it is common for players to discover these words only in the last attempts, after testing many alternatives and reducing the possible answers to a few dozen, finding the answer with a certain amount of luck.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘S’ and ending in ‘E’

If you still haven’t figured out today’s answer and only know it has the letters “O,” “O,” and “S,” here is a list that may help you decide what your next attempts will be.

Five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘O’, and ‘S’ to try on Wordle