Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LS’

Playing Wordle every day is already part of everyday life for New York Times word game players. Many of them share their results through their favorite social networks, often challenging friends and family to try to do better.

For most of these players the winning streak is the record of all their effort and commitment. But even the best players can suffer from external problems, like not having time to play. Each game can only be played until midnight, when a new word is chosen for the next day. Fortunately, there is a specific strategy to help players approaching the deadline.

Just use the sequence of words “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD”, and “CHEVY”. This leaves two tries left for the player to sort out the hints they found. Most of the time the five letters will already be there and it will be easy to figure out the answer (unless there are repeated letters).

If you still have time, but just discovered the correct answer has “LS”, here’s a list that might help you think about your next attempts.

Five-letter words with ‘LS’ to try on Wordle