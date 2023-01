Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’ and ‘S’

There are so many versions of Wordle available that it's almost impossible not to have one you like.

Wordle is a simple word game, but it was so successful on social networks that it quickly managed to gather thousands of players and even today countless alternative versions of the game are created to entertain fans.

Many of these other versions target fans of other games or franchises by including their themes in the guesswork. League of Legends players for example can have fun with Loldle, a very complete version of Wordle that maintains several different challenges for its players.

Loldle’s first guess method has players guess a champion, but instead of using the letters of the names as hints, there is a series of information that is compared between the guess and the correct answer. They are, gender, position, species, resource, range, region, and year of release. At each attempt, the player is informed how accurate each of these pieces of information is to serve as tips for the next attempt.

Several other challenges are also available on Loldle for League of Legends fans and many other versions of Wordle are available on the internet for players to try out.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘SL’

If you’re looking to finish Wordle faster but can only find the letters “K” and “S” and still haven’t figured out their correct positions, here’s a list of five-letter words to help you find your next attempts.

Important to note is all the words in the list are accepted by Wordle and can help you find more hints. Start with the most common words, as they are more likely to be the correct answer.

Five-letter words with ‘K’ and ‘S’ to try on Wordle