Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’ and ‘L’

Many players who enjoy Wordle find a single word per day is simply not enough to satisfy their desire for a challenging and engaging word game. Fortunately, there are several alternate versions available that offer additional features and options.

Two popular versions of the game are Dordle and Quordle, both of which utilize the same standard rules as the original Wordle but allow players to guess multiple words at once. This provides players with more opportunities to hone their skills and test their knowledge, and the free-play mode offers a new and different challenge each time.

While the chances of two players facing the exact same challenge are slim, players are free to play the game as many times as they wish, providing endless opportunities for practice and improvement.

For those seeking an even greater challenge, there is even the infamous Duotrigordle, which requires players to guess a staggering 32 words correctly.

Whether playing the original Wordle or one of its many variations, the key to success is to remain focused, patient, and committed to continually expanding your vocabulary and sharpening your word-guessing skills. With persistence and practice, players can master even the most challenging versions of the game and achieve true word-guessing greatness.

Regardless of the version you’re playing, if you need to look up words that contain the letters “K” and “L” without knowing their correct positions, here’s a list of five-letter words with “K” and “L,” sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘K’ and ‘L’ to try on Wordle