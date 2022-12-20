Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’, ‘R’, and ‘T’

Wordle was so successful that many other similar versions emerged to try to match its success. Some of them managed to get quite far.

Games like Dordle and Quordle are played daily by thousands of players. Its basic rules are the same as the original Wordle, the big difference is players need to guess more than one word at the same time using the same guesses, two and four words, respectively. Each of the versions gives players more tries than the original to find the answers. In addition to having a daily challenge mode, each of them can also be played endlessly with new random answers.

However, what may have been more successful was Heardle. In this game, players need to guess what the song is instead of a word. For this, the game reveals a small stretch, which increases in duration with each unsuccessful attempt. The game attracted so much attention it was picked up by Spotify and was offline for a long time, but now players can play it again.

If you still haven’t solved the Wordle of the day, and you only know the secret word has the letters “I”, “R”, and “T”, but you don’t know their positions, here is a list that can help you.

Five-letter words with ‘I’, ‘R’, and ‘T’ to try on Wordle