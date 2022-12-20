Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘T’

Wordle is a game with simple rules, just a quick read to learn how to play. But sometimes the way hints are given requires extra help.

The main objective is to guess a five-letter word that was secretly chosen as the answer of the day by the game editor. For this, players have six attempts and basically twenty-four hours, until the next midnight, when a new secret word will be chosen as the correct answer for the next day.

Whenever a letter from the answer is used in a word during trials, that letter will be colored according to whether its position is correct or not. The problem is when there are repeated letters in the answer.

If a letter turns green, the player will probably understand they no longer needs to repeat that letter in other positions. If a letter turns yellow, the player will try to find words where that letter appears in other positions so that it turns green. But it is necessary for the player to guess a word in which the letter in question appears repeated so that it can appear both in green and yellow. This is the only way to know that there is a repeated letter.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as the only vowel

If you just found out that the correct answer starts with the letter “T” and has “I” in some position, here is a list that might help you find the next hints.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘T’ to try on Wordle