Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘R’

It's very simple to play, but it's not always easy to find the right answer.

Wordle is a fun and contagious game. Sharing your results without spoilers with family and friends through social networks, and challenging them to get a better result than yours, was what allowed the great growth and success of this word game.

Its games don’t usually take more than ten minutes and it’s possible to play from anywhere, both on PC and mobile devices, just by accessing the New York Times website.

All players have until midnight each day to use six tries and all the hints they can Mastermind style and find the correct answer chosen by the Wordle editor.

Related: How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘A’, and ‘I’ on them

If you’re having trouble knowing what to guess next after discovering that the correct answer starts with “R” and has the letter “I” in some unknown position, here’s a list of five-letter words with “I” and starting with “R” sorted alphabetically.

All the words on this list can be used in Wordle as attempts to help find more hints, but remember to always start with the words that sound the most familiar, as they have a better chance of being considered as the correct answers.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle