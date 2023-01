Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘M’

Wordle brings together thousands of players every day, all of whom are trying to find out what secret word was chosen by the game editor. Despite being a simple game, a little help is often needed for even the most hardened Wordle pros.

Players only have six attempts to guess correctly, so you need to think carefully. Each attempt can reveal hints according to the letters used, like in the Mastermind game. So if very similar words are tried in a row, it’s very easy to be defeated.

When players get stuck it’s easy to blank, or only thing of words similar to those that have already been tried to appear in the mind. In these cases, it is more difficult to guess words using letters that have not yet been tried, or it is even possible to repeat a letter the player is sure is not present in the correct answer.

If you need help with what to guess next after finding out the correct answer has the letters “I” and “M” but still not knowing their positions, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘M’ to try on Wordle