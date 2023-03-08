Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EG’

Wordle might just be what you need when you’re looking for a fun and quick game to play. It has a simple objective, players are tasked with guessing a five-letter word and finding the secret word before six guesses pass.

Each guess provides valuable hints, indicating which letters are present or absent in the correct answer. This feature reduces the number of possible answers, making it easier for players to uncover the mystery word.

One of the key strategies to excel at Wordle is to use words with common letters. This increases the likelihood that some letters will be present in the secret word or enables players to eliminate the most common ones at once.

If you’ve used your first few tries, but feel like you need help moving forward because you’ve only found the letters “E” and “G” in the correct answer, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘EG’ to try on Wordle