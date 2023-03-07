Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘H’, and ‘O’

Wordle has become a popular word-guessing game around the world. One of the reasons for its success is its simplicity, which also allows for the creation of different versions. There are variations that add new challenges, such as guessing more than one word at a time or incorporating images into the guessing process.

One of the most popular versions of Wordle is Dordle or Quordle. These games are very similar to the original Wordle, but they require players to guess more than one word at a time, using the same guesses for each word. This adds a new level of difficulty to the game, and players need to be even more strategic with their guesses.

Other versions of Wordle incorporate different media, such as images or sounds, into the guessing process. Gamedle and Worldle are two examples of this type of variation. In Gamedle, players need to guess the name of a game based on a picture. In Worldle, players need to guess the name of a country based on an image. These versions of Wordle add a new layer of difficulty and fun to the game.

If you’ve used your first few tries at Wordle and only managed to figure out the letters “E,” “H,” and “O” exist, but don’t know their correct positions, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters to help you. Remember to always start by guessing the words that are most common, as they are more likely to be the correct answers. However, if you want to test specific letters, some unusual words can be of more help.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘H’, and ‘O’ to try on Wordle