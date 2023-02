Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘D’, ‘R’, and ‘U’

Wordle is played every day by thousands of people of all kinds. The game’s easy rules make it simple to play on both PC and mobile devices.

A good idea for those who are starting to play and have not yet developed their strategies is to use words with a lot of vowels at the beginning, such as “ADIEU” or “AUDIO”. They have a good chance of showing some yellow tips.

If you’re looking for the answer after discovering today’s Wordle has the letters “D,” “R,” and “U,” here is a list of five-letter words with those letters, arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘D’, ‘R’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle