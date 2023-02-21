Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘D’ and ‘D’

Every day thousands of players try to find Wordle’s five-letter answer in time to start the next challenge, because one day lost means losing all progress in the winning streak.

It’s usually easy as most Wordle games don’t last more than ten minutes. However, if a player has to play at a time very close to midnight, the lack of time can be an additional obstacle. Since most of the time in Wordle is thinking about which words to guess to best use the six attempts there is a way to optimize this time by giving up the number of attempts. Players just need to use a pre-made word list that doesn’t repeat any letters.

By using the following four words “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD”, and “PLUMB” the player will be able to test twenty different letters and will still have two attempts left. Then just rearrange the found hints to discover the answer, almost like an anagram game. Although useful, this strategy cannot be used in hard mode.

If you’ve already used your first attempts and only found out the answer has two letters “D”, here is a list of words that can help you decide your next attempts.

All words in the list are valid and can be used in Wordle, but to find better results it’s a good idea to start with the most common words; rarer words can be used to test specific letters.

Five-letter words with ‘D’ and ‘D’ to try on Wordle