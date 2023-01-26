Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘Y’

Wordle is played by many players around the world. The results of the challenge to discover a secret word each day are shared on social networks.

With so many players, it is common for many of them to use the same words, especially the first one since that is the moment when no hint is available. Even if most start with the word “AUDIO” or other words that use a lot of vowels, there are more effective strategies, according to data from the New York Times.

WordleBot, the New York Times’ paid tool to help its subscribers become better Wordle players, ranks the following words as the best options to start with: “CRANE,” “SLATE,” “TRACE,” “SLANT,” “CRATE,” and “CARTE.” This is because they are all words that have letters that are commonly found in Wordle’s answers. Thus, they are more likely to turn yellow or even green, and even when they turn gray, it means that many words were excluded from possible answers.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘E’

If you’ve already used your first try and only found that the correct answer has the letters “B” and “Y” but you don’t know their positions, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle