Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘R’

Wordle has many passionate players, but unfortunately the New York Times limit of one game per day can be a complication when you want to keep playing.

Fortunately for these players, there are several other versions of Wordle that they can enjoy. Players who want a bigger challenge can try Quordle or Absurdle.

Both use the same basic rules, guess five-letter words and get hints in the form of colors. The difference is Quordle has its players guess four words at once, using the same guesses for all of them.

While Quordle has a slightly higher number of attempts, to give it time to find all the answers, Absurdle has infinite attempts. That’s because Absurdle is actively trying to make the player not reach the correct answer. With each attempt made by the player, the computer behind the game changes the answer to the one that would be more difficult to discover following the hints that were given.

Players who are looking for something new to experience can also try Heardle. This game replaces five-letter words with songs and to guess the song and artist correctly the player must listen to snippets and try to guess correctly. With each error, a larger piece of the music section becomes audible for up to six attempts.

But if you’re still trying to find today’s Wordle answer and all you know is it has the letters “B” and “R,” here’s a list of five letter words with the letters “B” and “R,” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘R’ to try on Wordle